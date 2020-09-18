The Australian launches all-new Luxury & Lifestyle

News Prestige Network is bolstering its premium offering with the launch of The Australian’s all-new Luxury & Lifestyle website vertical and dedicated weekly newsletter.

Designed for the premium, hard-to-reach prestige consumer, Luxury & Lifestyle will draw content from The Australian, WISH, The Weekend Australian Magazine, Vogue Australia, GQ Australia and Vogue Living as well as original content creation.

David Meagher, Editor of The Australian’s monthly luxury lifestyle magazine WISH, will curate the new section and edit the weekly Luxury & Lifestyle newsletter.

The Australian Editor-in-Chief Christopher Dore said: “The Australian produces world-class luxury and lifestyle content and is proud to launch this new vertical and newsletter to inspire our readers and fire up imaginations.”

Meagher said: “I’ve been the editor of WISH for 13 years this month and in that time I’ve been fortunate to meet so many people in the luxury industry and to be immersed into their world. To be able to enhance what we bring readers each month in WISH, through Luxury & Lifestyle is an incredibly exciting opportunity.

“The new cross-platform offering will provide our subscribers, readers and clients with a home for the best in lifestyle and luxury news and create impact and resonance among an engaged high-income audience.

“Through the newsletter each week, I’m looking forward to sharing with our audience the latest information, business updates, analysis, product news and events coverage on luxury, fashion, design, architecture, and much more from here and around the world.”

The Luxury & Lifestyle newsletter will also allow readers to shop a selection of luxury items, curated by Meagher each week, directly from the newsletter.

Hermes is The Australian’s Luxury & Lifestyle vertical and newsletter partner for August and September.

Managing Director The Australian, NSW & Prestige Titles, Nicholas Gray said: “We are committed to providing readers of The Australian with the very best digital products and experiences. David is one of the finest editors in luxury in Australia and we’re excited to extend his beautiful WISH product, plus our other assets into a new premium digital environment for our discerning readers.”

News Corp Australia launched the News Prestige Network three years ago to redefine the company’s proposition to prestige and luxury brands. Reaching more than 8.2 million* Australians each month in the desirable AB socio-economic demographic, the News Prestige Network engages with affluent consumers at scale in prestige environments with credible, trusted global and local brands.

Source: *emmaTM conducted by Ipsos, 12 months ending March 2020, Fused Nielsen Digital Panel calibrated to Digital Content Ratings, March 2020. All people 14+ 7 caps.