marie claire and Pacific partner with Australian agencies for Stop the Violence campaign

To mark International Women’s Day, marie claire has partnered with five Australian creative agencies to address the frightening increase in cases of domestic violence, leading a campaign that will be supported by the entire Pacific business and its portfolio of brands.

In 2018, Australia experienced an epidemic of fatal violence against women, the majority at the hands of a partner. A staggering 69 lives were lost – a 30% increase on the year before.

To address this national crisis, marie claire asked local agencies to devise a campaign to help protect the lives of Australian women. The brand will promote the message across its own assets which will then be amplified throughout the Pacific network.

Ads created by Ogilvy, DDB Sydney, McCann Australia, 303 Mullenlowe and Junior Massive appear in the April issue of marie claire as well as online, with the campaign amplified across marie claire’s more than 1.2 million touchpoints[1].

Nicky Briger, editor of marie claire, said: “At marie claire, we have long campaigned to raise awareness of the shocking incidence of domestic violence in Australia. When we saw that violence against women is actually increasing, we were stunned into action and decided to partner with these agencies to find new ways to agitate for change. What they came up with is both moving and shocking.

“Also, in the coming weeks, one creative from the campaign will be published across Pacific’s portfolio of print and digital assets. This is a cause that is important to our entire business, and this will ensure we reach an audience of millions, helping to extend the #StopTheViolence message beyond marie claire.”

Further details of the partnership will be announced in the coming weeks.

[1] Source: EMMA CMV Oct-18, Nielsen DCR Dec-18, Social Fast Facts Dec-18

THE CAMPAIGNS

McCann Australia

Every two minutes, an Australian woman reports domestic violence or abuse. That’s 720 women each day. More go unreported. At the same time, 25,000 hotel rooms are left vacant daily. Imagine if just 1% of these empty rooms were made available to women in need. This is the simple, powerful premise behind Rescue Rooms, an initiative by McCann Melbourne.

Georgie Pownall, Managing Director, McCann Melbourne, said: “At McCann, we’re practiced and passionate about communications that make a difference to people’s lives. Domestic violence is an epidemic that needs to be stopped, but the complexity of the issue leaves most people stumped by what they can actually do to help, or those in the midst of it, what options they have. Here’s an option, with safety and dignity at its core.”

Ben Davis, ECD McCann Brisbane, said: “We’ve fought for this idea for the past two years and passionately believe in its ability to help. It’s not a solution. But it just might save somebody’s life. Women and children alike. Please find the courage to lead by example and create real change. We can do this.”

Ogilvy

It’s shocking to know that last year in Australia, the lives of 69 women were lost from a violent cause. What’s more shocking is that most of these deaths were at the hands of a current or former partner. No-one enters a relationship expecting this ending. Which got the team at Ogilvy thinking: everyone enters a marriage with a set of vows, but what if women knew what they were signing up to from the beginning?

To encourage Australians to stand against the domestic violence epidemic, Ogilvy made the stark contrast between what the core values of a relationship should be and what they become for some.

Ogilvy

Millennials are more likely to start a relationship by swiping left or right than by meeting someone at a bar. But unfortunately, the swiping doesn’t stop there… Domestic violence deaths in Australia are alarmingly on the rise. So, Ogilvy found a relevant and striking way to talk about the growing rates of abuse in a language many speak.

If you’re looking for a relationship, swipe away. But no relationship should end that way.

303 Mullenlowe

“Domestic violence is a major issue in Australia, yet you wouldn’t know it from the headlines. By failing to call out violence against women and focusing attention instead on what’s trending, the news media is missing opportunities to stop it,” said Leila Cranswick, Art Director at 303 Mullenlowe.

“Making this issue more prominent and strengthening reporting can raise awareness, decrease the stigma and help drive more women to seek justice and support,” added Molly Cathcart, Copywriter at 303 Mullenlowe.

Junior Massive

Little girls often play dress-ups to try to look like their mothers. Junior Massive’s concept shows a young girl applying make-up, yet the sad reality is she’s emulating her mother’s bruised appearance.

When exposed to domestic violence, children are either more likely to be abusers themselves or allow abuse in future relationships.

DDB Sydney

“One-in-three women experience violence at the hands of someone they know. We’re taught that we should love unconditionally but there are some lines love should never cross. Affection and commitment come long before abuse begins so when it does, it can be hard to recognise. Subtle moments of disrespect and controlling behaviour that seem harmless can develop into something far more sinister,” said DDB Sydney Managing Director Priya Patel.

“With this ad, we’re calling for people to put conditions on their relationships and, in doing so, educating them on the signs of domestic violence. Unconditional love will forgive, forget and make excuses for bad behaviour until the very end, which is why no love should be unconditional.”

***

Stop the Violence is the second time marie claire has reached out to Australian agencies for help in creating awareness for an issue prevalent to women. In 2017, a group of agencies including Clemenger BBDO Sydney, M&C Saatchi, Village of Useful and Little Big Epic created campaigns to shed light on the issue of the gender pay gap.

The April issue of marie claire is on sale from February 28.